Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Linde plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

NYSE LIN opened at $319.20 on Monday. Linde has a 12 month low of $217.28 and a 12 month high of $322.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 42,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.