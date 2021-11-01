Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. Republic Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,639. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

