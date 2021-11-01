Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Position Lifted by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 99.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up about 1.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

