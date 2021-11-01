RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $141.80, but opened at $148.09. RenaissanceRe shares last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 1,741 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

