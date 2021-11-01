Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 522,860 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 522,860 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 92.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

