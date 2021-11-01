Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,500 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.30% of Computer Task Group worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTG opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

