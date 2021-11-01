Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Santander Consumer USA worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

