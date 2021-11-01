Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 39,900 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 612.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Nordson worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 403,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $257.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

