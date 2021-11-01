Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $11.14 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $349,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

