Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $276.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

