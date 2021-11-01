Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

