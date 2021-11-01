Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 301.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.13 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

