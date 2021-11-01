Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,290.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and last traded at GBX 2,276 ($29.74), with a volume of 128204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,264 ($29.58).

REL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,179.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,026.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72.

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

