REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.44 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REGENXBIO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of REGENXBIO worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

