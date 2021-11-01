RealTract Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One RealTract coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $3,077.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00221818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RealTract

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

