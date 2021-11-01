Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.10.

AEM opened at C$65.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.28 and a 52 week high of C$109.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

