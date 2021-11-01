Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$605.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.