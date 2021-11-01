Raymond James Raises Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $57.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

