Raymond James Increases Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $20.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $164,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.