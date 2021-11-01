Raymond James Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

