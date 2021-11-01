Rate3 (RTE) Hits Market Cap of $589,498.43

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $589,498.43 and $190,741.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00097062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

