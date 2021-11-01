Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

RL stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

