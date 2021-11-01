Rally Reaches Market Cap of $956.21 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Rally has a total market capitalization of $956.21 million and $17.62 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00103915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,718.53 or 1.00008432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.91 or 0.07036192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

