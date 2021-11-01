Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,708 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 502,691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Radware by 28.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Radware by 799.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

