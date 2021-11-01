RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RADA opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $503.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

