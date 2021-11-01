Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qumu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Qumu by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Qumu by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

