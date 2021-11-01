QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $44,274.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

