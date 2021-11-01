Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

FCG stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

