Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $34,000 in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

