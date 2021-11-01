Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $29,000 in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Shares of EWO stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $26.21.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

