Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.