Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Sold by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,849 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International comprises 2.4% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Qualtrics International worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $20,785,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $4,590,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

