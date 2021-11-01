QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.25. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $167.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

