QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect QIAGEN to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

