Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.74 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

