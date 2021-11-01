Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

PFG opened at $67.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

