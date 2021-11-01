Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Motco boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

