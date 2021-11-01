Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.