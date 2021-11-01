Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD opened at $332.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

