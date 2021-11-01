Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Q2 comprises approximately 3.9% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 8.79% of Q2 worth $508,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65,643 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 212.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.