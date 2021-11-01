Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Cut by Analyst

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $262.91 on Monday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock worth $13,710,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $57,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

