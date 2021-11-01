Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $17.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $18.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,950.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $22.62 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,115.17.

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,377.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,385.62. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,958,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.