Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.

PPT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 387,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,510. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

