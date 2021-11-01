Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.
PPT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 387,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,510. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
