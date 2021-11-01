Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,159,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,066,000.

DNAD opened at $9.88 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

