Putnam Investments LLC Sells 22,100 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.58 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $744.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

