Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Unitil worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $666.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

