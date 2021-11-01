Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

