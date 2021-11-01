Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

