Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

