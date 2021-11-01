Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. FMR LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3,255.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 276,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.60 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

